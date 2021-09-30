Depth Token Market Capitalization Reaches $4.88 Million (DEP)

Depth Token (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Depth Token has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and approximately $65,508.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Depth Token has traded 39.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Depth Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00054325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00117656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011450 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.46 or 0.00168401 BTC.

Depth Token Coin Profile

DEP is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling Depth Token

