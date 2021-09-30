Deri Protocol Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 45.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $7.99 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Deri Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00064774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00101995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00136582 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,961.20 or 1.00121176 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.31 or 0.06854721 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.58 or 0.00765767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deri Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deri Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deri Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.