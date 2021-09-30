Deri Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.01 Million (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $8.18 million and $1.01 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Deri Protocol has traded up 20.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deri Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

