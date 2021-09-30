DerivaDAO (DDX) Price Tops $6.17

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $161.10 million and $2.71 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $6.17 or 0.00014194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DerivaDAO has traded up 18.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00065790 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00103358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.87 or 0.00137658 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,495.26 or 1.00000618 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.53 or 0.06946836 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.36 or 0.00759546 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

