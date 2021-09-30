Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Short Interest Down 95.7% in September

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSWL. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deswell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Deswell Industries in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Deswell Industries by 66.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSWL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.88. 8,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,430. Deswell Industries has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.18.

Deswell Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of injection-molded plastic parts and components, electrical products and subassemblies and metallic molds and accessories. It operates through the Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling segments. The Plastic Injection Molding segment includes plastic components for electric entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges, and cases for photocopiers and printers; parts for audio equipment; medical testing equipment; and automobile components.

