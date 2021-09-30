Deutsche Bank AG Acquires New Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 883,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,721,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.35% of Organon & Co. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $91,134,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,714,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,206,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $36,439,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $31,558,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OGN. Cowen started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.66. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

