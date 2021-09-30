Deutsche Bank AG Has $27.80 Million Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,075,094 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.08% of Wayfair worth $27,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 102.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter worth $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 50.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 1,478.6% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Wayfair by 19.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $270.85 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $221.09 and a one year high of $369.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 84.64, a P/E/G ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.63.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.92, for a total value of $538,332.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,096,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.09, for a total value of $211,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,046,234.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,465 shares of company stock worth $2,760,224 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

