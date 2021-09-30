Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DLAKY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $11.96 price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. AlphaValue cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.98.
DLAKY stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 42,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,922. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.35.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
About Deutsche Lufthansa
Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.
