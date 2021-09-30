Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DLAKY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $11.96 price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. AlphaValue cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.98.

DLAKY stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 42,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,922. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.35.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 44.35% and a negative return on equity of 198.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

