Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $54.45

Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €54.45 ($64.06) and traded as high as €56.12 ($66.02). Deutsche Post shares last traded at €54.70 ($64.35), with a volume of 4,623,073 shares.

DPW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.18 ($90.80) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €64.52 ($75.91).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €58.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €54.45.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

