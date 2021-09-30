Dev Protocol (DEV) Trading 17.2% Lower This Week

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $102,938.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $3.37 or 0.00007745 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007649 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00013192 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $204.76 or 0.00470772 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.