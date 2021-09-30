DEXA COIN (DEXA) Price Tops $0.0003

DEXA COIN (CURRENCY:DEXA) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last seven days, DEXA COIN has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEXA COIN has a market cap of $6.98 million and approximately $669,485.00 worth of DEXA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEXA COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00065052 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00101906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.41 or 0.00138078 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,211.31 or 1.00430430 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,968.23 or 0.06898667 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $330.26 or 0.00767578 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXA COIN Coin Profile

DEXA COIN’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. DEXA COIN’s official Twitter account is @DEXA_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEXA COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@DEXA_COIN . DEXA COIN’s official website is dexacoin.net

