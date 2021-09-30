DEXTools (DEXT) Market Cap Achieves $48.57 Million

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last seven days, DEXTools has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. DEXTools has a market cap of $48.57 million and $1.96 million worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEXTools coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001107 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00054721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002621 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00119785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00011653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.03 or 0.00172442 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXT is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,966,097 coins and its circulating supply is 100,843,904 coins. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

