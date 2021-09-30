Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Short Interest Up 536.8% in September

Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 536.8% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of DMIFF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,942. Diamcor Mining has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.99.
About Diamcor Mining
