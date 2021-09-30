Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Short Interest Up 536.8% in September

Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 536.8% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DMIFF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,942. Diamcor Mining has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.99.

About Diamcor Mining

Diamcor Mining, Inc operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, operation, sale and development of diamond based resource properties. It also engages in the development of its Krone-Endora at Venetia project. The company was founded on September 17, 1985 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

