Diamond Trading 7.2% Lower This Week (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 30th. During the last week, Diamond has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. Diamond has a total market cap of $8.19 million and $30,753.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can now be bought for $2.25 or 0.00005135 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001805 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00049069 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,632,659 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

