DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) Short Interest Down 89.0% in September

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 89.0% from the August 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHHC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the second quarter valued at $2,816,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in DiamondHead during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in DiamondHead during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,910,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,910,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DiamondHead by 357.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,169,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Get DiamondHead alerts:

NASDAQ DHHC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.71. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,583. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69. DiamondHead has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondHead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondHead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.