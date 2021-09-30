DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Shares Down 1.2%

DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) traded down 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €15.01 ($17.66) and last traded at €15.07 ($17.73). 85,658 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 180,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.25 ($17.94).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DIC Asset has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €17.25 ($20.29).

The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 15.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €15.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.09.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

