Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Short Interest Update

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 87.7% from the August 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Digerati Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $0.23 target price for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTGI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.09. 89,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,440. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.39. Digerati Technologies has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.24.

Digerati Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

