DigitalBits (XDB) Market Cap Tops $320.39 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000943 BTC on popular exchanges. DigitalBits has a market cap of $320.39 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.61 or 0.00376350 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002038 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.24 or 0.00899050 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000197 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.