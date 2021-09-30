Digitex City 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.07 Million (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. During the last week, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex City coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Digitex City has a total market cap of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digitex City alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00055438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00117824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.71 or 0.00178779 BTC.

Digitex City Profile

Digitex City is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex City’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex City Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex City using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.