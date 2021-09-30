Dimecoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $66.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $66.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00132735 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

