DinoExchange (DINO) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.75 Million

DinoExchange (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 30th. One DinoExchange coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000563 BTC on popular exchanges. DinoExchange has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $121,060.00 worth of DinoExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DinoExchange has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00066500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00105070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00139078 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,892.76 or 0.99959242 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,030.75 or 0.06902073 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $335.37 or 0.00763749 BTC.

DinoExchange Coin Profile

DinoExchange’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,075,147 coins. DinoExchange’s official Twitter account is @dinoexchange

DinoExchange Coin Trading

