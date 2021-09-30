DinoSwap (DINO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $996,865.00

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One DinoSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DinoSwap has a total market cap of $11.22 million and approximately $996,865.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DinoSwap has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00066012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00103663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.19 or 0.00138055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,699.01 or 1.00224732 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.35 or 0.06918075 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $331.39 or 0.00760057 BTC.

About DinoSwap

DinoSwap’s total supply is 103,238,951 coins and its circulating supply is 35,010,544 coins. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial . DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

DinoSwap Coin Trading

