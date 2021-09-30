Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO) Trading Down 1.5%

Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO)’s stock price were down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $21.59. Approximately 12,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 15,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth about $1,132,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth about $1,132,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth about $1,132,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth about $746,000.

