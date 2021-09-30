Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 946,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,343 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.32% of Discover Financial Services worth $112,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DFS opened at $126.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $56.10 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.20) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.53.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

