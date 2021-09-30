Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Holdings Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 66.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,365,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,152,257 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.04% of Discovery worth $445,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter worth $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 170.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 56.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $24.37 on Thursday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.19.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

