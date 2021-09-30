Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,174 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Discovery by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,993 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 230,750 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $1,631,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Discovery by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.19. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $66.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

