DMM: Governance (DMG) Tops One Day Volume of $1.12 Million

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last week, DMM: Governance has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0401 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DMM: Governance has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00054562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00117949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011573 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.76 or 0.00171759 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMG is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

