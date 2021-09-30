DMScript (DMST) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2,592.00

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DMScript has traded 45.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DMScript has a market capitalization of $202,390.56 and $2,592.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DMScript alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00064774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00101995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00136582 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,961.20 or 1.00121176 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.31 or 0.06854721 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.58 or 0.00765767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.