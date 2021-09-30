Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Position Trimmed by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,170 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $216.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.76. The company has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.41.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

