Doubleview Gold (OTC:DBLVF) Trading Up 2.1%

Doubleview Gold Corp. (OTC:DBLVF)’s stock price was up 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 24,887 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 226,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Separately, Fundamental Research increased their target price on Doubleview Gold from $0.47 to $0.98 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

About Doubleview Gold (OTC:DBLVF)

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties located in British Columbia. The firm’s projects include Hat Copper-Gold, Red Spring Copper Gold Silver and Zinc project, and Mt. Milligan North Property. The company was founded on January 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Doubleview Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doubleview Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.