DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $5,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184,055 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in DraftKings by 88,968.0% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,580,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,100,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $48.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.94. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. On average, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.71.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,530,917.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,578.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hany M. Nada sold 225,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $13,502,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,924,807 shares of company stock worth $269,476,131. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

