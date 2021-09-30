Draper Esprit VCT (LON:EDV) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,710.60

Draper Esprit VCT PLC (LON:EDV)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,710.60 ($22.35) and traded as low as GBX 1,665 ($21.75). Draper Esprit VCT shares last traded at GBX 1,685 ($22.01), with a volume of 226,877 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EDV. Citigroup reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price target on shares of Draper Esprit VCT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Draper Esprit VCT in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price objective on shares of Draper Esprit VCT in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,710.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 787.87. The stock has a market cap of £4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. Draper Esprit VCT’s payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

Draper Esprit VCT Company Profile (LON:EDV)

Elderstreet Draper Esprit VCT PLC, formerly Elderstreet VCT Plc, is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal investment objectives are to invest in a diversified portfolio of companies, focusing on smaller unquoted companies; pay annual dividends of between 4 and 5 pence per Ordinary share (subject to liquidity), and maintain its VCT status.

