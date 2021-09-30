Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.52

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.52 and last traded at $17.52, with a volume of 449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DFH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dream Finders Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average is $23.39.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $365.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.67 million. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 26,725 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $521,939.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 389,720 shares of company stock worth $7,578,753 in the last ninety days. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter worth $51,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

