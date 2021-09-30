Drep [new] Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.90 Million (DREP)

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Drep [new] has a market capitalization of $20.93 million and $3.90 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Drep [new] coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00054721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00119785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00011653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.03 or 0.00172442 BTC.

About Drep [new]

DREP is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Drep [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drep [new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Drep [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

