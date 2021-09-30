DriveWealth Steady Saver ETF (NYSEARCA:STBL) Shares Down 0%

DriveWealth Steady Saver ETF (NYSEARCA:STBL)’s share price fell 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.76 and last traded at $24.76. 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.00.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for DriveWealth Steady Saver ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DriveWealth Steady Saver ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.