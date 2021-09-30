DRW Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,827. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.09 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.00 and its 200-day moving average is $62.91.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

