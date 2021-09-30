DRW Securities LLC Buys New Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,165,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,666,000 after acquiring an additional 156,870 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 116,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.45. 36,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,350. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.52 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.86.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.