DRW Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for approximately 0.3% of DRW Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 46,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in CME Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of CME stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $195.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,442. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $201,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.83.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.