DRW Securities LLC Invests $1.33 Million in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,310 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 91.8% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 12,978 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total value of $3,314,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,970,706.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,929. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded down $8.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $391.63. The stock had a trading volume of 188,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,805. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $415.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $369.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $299.60 and a twelve month high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.79.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

