DRW Securities LLC Sells 45,264 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

DRW Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 60.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,264 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TQQQ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 63.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 50.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 376.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 53,640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $125.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,552,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,167,063. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a one year low of $56.78 and a one year high of $152.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.21.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

