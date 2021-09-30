Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Price Hits $0.30 on Exchanges

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market capitalization of $9.33 million and $85,032.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000681 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00065737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00103011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00137454 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,788.13 or 1.00089867 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.08 or 0.06848365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $331.38 or 0.00757463 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.