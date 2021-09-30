Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Shares Acquired by Loews Corp

Loews Corp lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Dun & Bradstreet accounts for 0.2% of Loews Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Loews Corp owned about 0.23% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $21,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 25.0% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 500,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 8.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 19,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 17.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the second quarter worth $2,400,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Dun & Bradstreet stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,824. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.31. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $55,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 109,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,567.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,618,825.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

