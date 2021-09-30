DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 80.7% from the August 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:KSM traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,778. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $12.99.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.
About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
