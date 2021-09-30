DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 80.7% from the August 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:KSM traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,778. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $12.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 10.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 44,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 126,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 71,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. 17.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

