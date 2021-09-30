DXdao Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $325,510.00 (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. In the last seven days, DXdao has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. DXdao has a market cap of $22.12 million and $325,510.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for approximately $448.41 or 0.01021060 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $289.55 or 0.00659316 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000194 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000094 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

