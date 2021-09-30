Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.10% of Dynatrace worth $17,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 756.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after buying an additional 205,857 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 100,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 24.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,052,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,390,000 after purchasing an additional 723,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DT shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.68.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $3,907,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 147,498 shares of company stock valued at $9,438,202 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DT opened at $70.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.03. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $74.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $209.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.83 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.