Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Down to $17.43

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.43, but opened at $16.60. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 27 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $845.06 million and a P/E ratio of -4.45.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $42,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 42.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 3,595.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.