e-Gulden (EFL) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 2% against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $103.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.09 or 0.00351103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006602 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000629 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000106 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,984,958 coins and its circulating supply is 17,162,696 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

