e-Money (NGM) Price Down 22.5% This Week

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. e-Money has a market cap of $21.23 million and $283,376.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, e-Money has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00002489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get e-Money alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00064728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00102499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00137719 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,017.60 or 0.99658104 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.35 or 0.06821115 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $333.78 or 0.00773273 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.