E.On (EOAN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of E.On (FRA: EOAN) in the last few weeks:

9/20/2021 – E.On was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/15/2021 – E.On was given a new €12.00 ($14.12) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/9/2021 – E.On was given a new €10.50 ($12.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/9/2021 – E.On was given a new €13.20 ($15.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/7/2021 – E.On was given a new €12.10 ($14.24) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/26/2021 – E.On was given a new €11.25 ($13.24) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/20/2021 – E.On was given a new €11.25 ($13.24) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/13/2021 – E.On was given a new €10.50 ($12.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/12/2021 – E.On was given a new €13.00 ($15.29) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

8/12/2021 – E.On was given a new €11.50 ($13.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/11/2021 – E.On was given a new €11.50 ($13.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/11/2021 – E.On was given a new €13.00 ($15.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/11/2021 – E.On was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/11/2021 – E.On was given a new €15.00 ($17.65) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

8/11/2021 – E.On was given a new €9.80 ($11.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/9/2021 – E.On was given a new €13.30 ($15.65) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

8/5/2021 – E.On was given a new €11.50 ($13.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/4/2021 – E.On was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/3/2021 – E.On was given a new €13.00 ($15.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Shares of EOAN stock traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during trading on Thursday, hitting €10.71 ($12.60). 6,516,035 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is €10.28. E.On Se has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

