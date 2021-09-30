easyJet (EJTTF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for easyJet (OTCMKTS: EJTTF):

9/20/2021 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

9/19/2021 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/12/2021 – easyJet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/12/2021 – easyJet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/12/2021 – easyJet is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – easyJet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

9/6/2021 – easyJet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

9/2/2021 – easyJet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

9/1/2021 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/27/2021 – easyJet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

8/26/2021 – easyJet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

8/19/2021 – easyJet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

8/18/2021 – easyJet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

8/12/2021 – easyJet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/9/2021 – easyJet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

8/3/2021 – easyJet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

8/3/2021 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/2/2021 – easyJet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:EJTTF opened at $9.38 on Thursday. easyJet plc has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.01.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.